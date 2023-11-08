invade design's profileinterno .co's profile

HIJO DE TIGRE

Multiple Owners
Behance.net
interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar




We recently created the brand identity for a restaurant and wine bar in Medellín named Hijo de Tigre. Interestingly, this name ties into a common Colombian saying, "hijo de tigre, sale pintado," which is akin to "like father, like son" or "a zebra can't change its stripes”.

This saying carries a deeper meaning, symbolizing the inheritance of not only physical traits but also the traditions, habits and even the quirks of our predecessors. This concept played a pivotal role in shaping our manifesto and guiding the brand's narrative. As a result, the restaurant invites diners to relish the carefree moments, stories, and music of a bygone era, all while enjoying delicious food and drinks.

To create the logo, graphic system, and interior design (in collaboration with our partner interno), we drew inspiration from the 1920s, Spanish restaurant aesthetics with ornate decor, and the vibrant designs of vintage cans and preserves. Of course, all of the past brought to the present time.

Lastly, the logo symbol itself is a straightforward representation of the son and the tiger, capturing the essence of the brand.

Project:
Brand Identity / invade team
Interior design / interno team

Photography: 





interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar
interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar
interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar
interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar
interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar
interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar
interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar
interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar
interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar
interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar
interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar
interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar
interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar
interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar
interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar
interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar
interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar
interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar
interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar
interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar
interior design branding tiger medellin brand identity restaurant Logo Design visual identity Interior bar

Brand Identity: invade
Interior Design: interno
Photography: Camilo Muñoz


HIJO DE TIGRE
Published:
invade design's profileinterno .co's profile
Multiple Owners

Owners

invade design's profile
Medellín, Colombia
interno .co's profile
Medellín, Colombia

HIJO DE TIGRE

We are thrilled to present Hijo de Tigre! A brand identity project that embraces the popular saying ‘hijo de tigre, sale pintado’ (akin to 'like Read More

Published:

Creative Fields