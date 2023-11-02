Concrete Hong Kong

Build Your Own Modernist Metropolis

This book delves into the architectural heritage of public housing developed in Hong Kong between the 1950s and the 1980s. Embracing the modernist architectural approach, the city initiated mass housing projects that redefined urban living. Towering structures emerged to meet the housing needs of nearly three million residents, resulting in one of the world’s most futuristic and densely populated urban landscapes.





Through captivating photographs and engaging narratives, the first half of Concrete Hong Kong offers a glimpse into the housing estates constructed during the second half of the 20th century, showcasing a variety of structures, including the cruciform Shun On Estate, the vibrant Choi Hung Estate, and the brutalist Po Lai Court. The second half of the book immerses readers in a hands-on experience, featuring six pre-cut and pre-folded models ready to be pressed out and assembled, making this book a must-have for anyone seeking to uncover the hidden stories behind Hong Kong’s concrete jungles. All you need is glue!





Includes a foreword by Charles Lai, architect and architectural historian based in Hong Kong.





Press-out cardboard models to assemble:

