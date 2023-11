VR Benefícios

To achieve this, we brought a balanced vector stroke between lines that refer to the logo and organic shapes, highlighting Brazilian features in body types, clothing, and scenarios. Green was used as the predominant color to create a direct connection with the brand, and the curves of the logo are also present in the developed scenes. Brazil is also well represented in scenarios and actions, attempting to show part of the daily life of its audience in various situations. A bar, square, American cup, and fair pastry are all part of this playful universe created. With the use of illustrations, the brand's communication with its audience became more simplified and direct, helping to make the brand more accessible and inclusive by representing different types of people in its scenes. Additionally, the created illustrations are versatile and can be applied in different contexts, from printed materials to video animations.

