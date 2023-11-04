»MINIMAL LANDSCAPES«
by Northlandscapes, Jan Erik Waider
All photos featured in this project are part of larger series that you can find here on my Behance portfolio or on my website.
I am a visual artist and fine art photographer from Hamburg, specializing in abstract and atmospheric landscape photography of the North: Norway, Iceland, Greenland and beyond.
My artistic approach revolves around slow, conscious travel. Capturing stunning landscape photographs in the North requires patience due to the rugged terrain and unpredictable weather. — I have always been captivated by the North. Exploring the cold, raw beauty of its landscapes has become a meditative experience for me, with photography serving as a means to preserve those fleeting memories.
My photography projects serve as a visual journal, offering a glimpse into my imagination. It is within these moments of quiet contemplation that some of my most distinctive work originates.