»MINIMAL LANDSCAPES«

I am a visual artist and fine art photographer from Hamburg, specializing in abstract and atmospheric landscape photography of the North: Norway, Iceland, Greenland and beyond.



My artistic approach revolves around slow, conscious travel. Capturing stunning landscape photographs in the North requires patience due to the rugged terrain and unpredictable weather. — I have always been captivated by the North. Exploring the cold, raw beauty of its landscapes has become a meditative experience for me, with photography serving as a means to preserve those fleeting memories.



