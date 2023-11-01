



Rebranding for Logan, a tech Company born in Argentina and nowadays working on 14 countries. Logan seeks to empower brands and consumers to connect on a relevant and meaningful way.





Data partners & backbone media solutions are structured in three business units:





- Logan Ads, focused in cross-channel advertising;

- Super Small Data, customer intelligence data-as-a-service offer;

- PMP, dedicated to the programmatic media verticals of video, audio and video-games.





Logan is a certified carbon neutral company that collaborates with exclusive climate tech partners to reduce and compensate its client’s carbon emissions.





14 Countries, +25 Operative offices, +1000 Brands served, 0 Cookies.





IT'S ABOUT HUMANS.







