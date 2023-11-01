Pánico Estudio's profileGiovanni Fregni's profileMartina Andrade's profileMarcelo Calderón's profilePuro Tripeo's profile+3

LOGAN

Multiple Owners
Behance.net
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational

Rebranding for Logan, a tech Company born in Argentina and nowadays working on 14 countries. Logan seeks to empower brands and consumers to connect on a relevant and meaningful way.

Data partners & backbone media solutions are structured in three business units: 

- Logan Ads, focused in cross-channel advertising; 
- Super Small Data, customer intelligence data-as-a-service offer; 
- PMP, dedicated to the programmatic media verticals of video, audio and video-games.

Logan is a certified carbon neutral company that collaborates with exclusive climate tech partners to reduce and compensate its client’s carbon emissions.

14 Countries, +25 Operative offices, +1000 Brands served, 0 Cookies.

IT'S ABOUT HUMANS.


branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
branding brand identity tech company carbon neutral digital panico Data media Multinational
LOGAN
Published:
Pánico Estudio's profileGiovanni Fregni's profileMartina Andrade's profileMarcelo Calderón's profilePuro Tripeo's profile+3
Multiple Owners

Owners

Pánico Estudio's profile
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Giovanni Fregni's profile
Italy
Martina Andrade's profile
Quito, Ecuador
Marcelo Calderón's profile
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Puro Tripeo's profile
Quito, Ecuador

LOGAN

Rebranding for Logan, a tech Company of backbone media and Data Service working on 14 countries. Logan seeks to empower brands and consumers to c Read More

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields

Behance

Built For Creatives

Find Talent

Behance

Social

Navigate to adobe.com opens in a new tab
© 2023 Adobe Inc. All rights reserved.