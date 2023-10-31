Pao Bassol's profile

Branding and retail communication studio based in Mexico

Colonia Atelier specializes in the design of commercial spaces and retail.

The brand is defined by its simplicity and warmth, personified through charming characters immersed in a constant exploration towards excellence. Its illustrations reflect the joy of each process, showcasing an optimistic and dedicated approach in every project.


Estudio de branding y comunicación para el comercio minorista con sede en México

Colonia Atelier se especializa en el diseño de espacios comerciales y minoristas.

La marca se define por su simplicidad y calidez, personificada a través de encantadores personajes inmersos en una constante exploración hacia la excelencia. Sus ilustraciones reflejan la alegría de cada proceso, mostrando un enfoque optimista y dedicado en cada proyecto.






brand illustration cool identity Retail branding Mascot Packaging 2023 design wordmark typography Branding design
