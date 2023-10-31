Reuben Wu's profile

Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2024 Calendar

Journeying through Andalusia, Spain with 11 different vehicles from the legendary 
G-Class’ 44-year history, I was commissioned by Mercedes-Benz to capture images for the official 2024 G-Class calendar.

Rather than capturing the iconic vehicle in a somewhat familiar landscape, I wanted to introduce the concept of the “unexplored planet” by photographing the vehicle at night, in remote and unearthly environments, and using my technique of drone-lighting to create uncommon images that have never been seen before.

Each image is a carefully planned composition of subject, environment and light, that took many hours of scouting, testing and shooting into the early hours to tell a whole story in a single frame about each model of the G-Class.

I approach every shoot like an adventure. Amazing locations, fantastic team of people to work with, and a challenge which was not only ambitious, but also incredibly exciting and fun to take on.
Client: Mercedes-Benz
Agency: Team X Worldwide
Executive Producer: Kristina Hicks / IMI Artists
Location Scout and Local Production: Los Locations Spain
Producer: Gavin Harrison
Post Production: Digital Giant
Digital Tech: Jan Gehrke
1st Assistant: Dani Wallwork
Drone Tech: FlyRCVision
