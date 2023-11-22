MUTI's profile

MUTINY

Ship Shape
Adventure Awaits
Muti Moon Base 2071
Pineapple on Pizza Police
Mayhem
Overworked and Underpaid
Ancient Aliens
Pungent Puddle Pals
Faraway and Fantastical
Solve Et Coagula: Falling Apart and Coming Together
Live, Laugh, Love
Colourful Chaos
Madness before Iron Flame
Smörgåsbord
Oracle
Monster Munch
A studio project featuring the MUTI logo hidden in a range of weird and wonderful illustrations.

