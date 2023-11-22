Log In
Featured In
Behance.net
—
Ship Shape
Adventure Awaits
Muti Moon Base 2071
Pineapple on Pizza Police
Mayhem
Overworked and Underpaid
Ancient Aliens
Pungent Puddle Pals
Faraway and Fantastical
Solve Et Coagula: Falling Apart and Coming Together
Live, Laugh, Love
Colourful Chaos
Madness before Iron Flame
Smörgåsbord
Oracle
Monster Munch
MUTINY
55
341
6
Published:
November 22nd 2023
MUTI
MUTINY
A studio project featuring the MUTI logo hidden in a range of weird and wonderful illustrations.
Tools
Illustrator
Photoshop
Creative Fields
Illustration
vector
ILLUSTRATION
Fun
Mutiny
creative
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
