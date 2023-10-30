Last month, I stumbled upon some exciting news - a science fiction project I illustrated in New York four years ago, "Babel 17/Empire Star," was published. I learned about it through some passionate science fiction YouTubers who enthusiastically recommended the book. It was a joy to hear everyone's appreciation for the illustrations in it.
Art Director: Jerad Walters
Author: Samuel R. Delany
Publisher: Centipede Press
Release Date: 2022
This is a signed and numbered edition, signed by Samuel R. Delany and Vikki Zhang on the limitation page.Limited to 300 numbered copies.
Centipede Press is an incredible and fantastic independent publishing house specializing in luxury editions that involve collaborations with artists in the realms of fantasy, horror, crime, and science fiction. I was genuinely grateful for Walter's trust in me to handle such an important author's work.
Honored and astonished, I was determined to give it my all. I read Samuel's novel three times, quickly immersed myself in retro sci-fi illustrations and animations, and even visited a sci-fi-themed original art exhibition in New York. It left me in an excited and creative state. Subsequently, I spent a considerable amount of time working diligently, creating six black and white illustrations, two monochrome title page illustrations, and a full-page dust jacket illustration.
Looking back at this project in 2023, I acknowledge that both my technique and understanding of visual storytelling may seem immature, but it still holds immense significance for me. Creating illustrations for this book helped me discover another side of myself. (It's an endlessly exciting process to explore yourself, isn't it?) During my undergraduate studies, I specialized in game design, and many concept artists in the gaming and film industry, like HR Giger, Yoshitaka Amano, Frank Frazetta, Alan Lee, and Brian Froud, had profoundly influenced me. Additionally, several science fiction authors, with my favorites being Philip K. Dick, Aldous Huxley, and Yoshiki Tanaka, played a vital role in shaping my creative vision, while I detached myself from those themes during my graduate study. Writing this post has reignited my interest in producing more fantasy, surreal, and science-fiction-oriented work. I'm probably going to try something fun in my sketchbook soon.
