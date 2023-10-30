Babel 17/ Empire Star

Centipede Press is an incredible and fantastic independent publishing house specializing in luxury editions that involve collaborations with artists in the realms of fantasy, horror, crime, and science fiction. I was genuinely grateful for Walter's trust in me to handle such an important author's work.



Honored and astonished, I was determined to give it my all. I read Samuel's novel three times, quickly immersed myself in retro sci-fi illustrations and animations, and even visited a sci-fi-themed original art exhibition in New York. It left me in an excited and creative state. Subsequently, I spent a considerable amount of time working diligently, creating six black and white illustrations, two monochrome title page illustrations, and a full-page dust jacket illustration.