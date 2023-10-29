INVOCATION vol.1
Esta serie encuentra sus raíces en una técnica que escuché que el maestro Moebius utilizaba. Se trata de dibujar de forma intuitiva, liberando los recursos de tu mente. Me sumergí en este concepto y lo como la revelación de lo que yace en nuestro subconsciente. ¡Así nacen estas fascinantes criaturas!
This series finds its roots in a technique I heard that Master Moebius used. It involves drawing intuitively, freeing the resources of your mind. I immersed myself in this concept and see it as the revelation of what lies in our subconscious. That's how these fascinating creatures are born!