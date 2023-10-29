Jose Elgueta's profile
INVOCATION vol.1
Jose Elgueta
Behance.net
cartoon digital illustration Drawing artwork Character design concept art digital painting ILLUSTRATION Digital Art concept
INVOCATION vol.1 
Esta serie encuentra sus raíces en una técnica que escuché que el maestro Moebius utilizaba. Se trata de dibujar de forma intuitiva, liberando los recursos de tu mente. Me sumergí en este concepto y lo como la revelación de lo que yace en nuestro subconsciente. ¡Así nacen estas fascinantes criaturas!


This series finds its roots in a technique I heard that Master Moebius used. It involves drawing intuitively, freeing the resources of your mind. I immersed myself in this concept and see it as the revelation of what lies in our subconscious. That's how these fascinating creatures are born!
cartoon digital illustration Drawing artwork Character design concept art digital painting ILLUSTRATION Digital Art concept
cartoon digital illustration Drawing artwork Character design concept art digital painting ILLUSTRATION Digital Art concept
cartoon digital illustration Drawing artwork Character design concept art digital painting ILLUSTRATION Digital Art concept
cartoon digital illustration Drawing artwork Character design concept art digital painting ILLUSTRATION Digital Art concept
cartoon digital illustration Drawing artwork Character design concept art digital painting ILLUSTRATION Digital Art concept
cartoon digital illustration Drawing artwork Character design concept art digital painting ILLUSTRATION Digital Art concept
cartoon digital illustration Drawing artwork Character design concept art digital painting ILLUSTRATION Digital Art concept
cartoon digital illustration Drawing artwork Character design concept art digital painting ILLUSTRATION Digital Art concept
cartoon digital illustration Drawing artwork Character design concept art digital painting ILLUSTRATION Digital Art concept
cartoon digital illustration Drawing artwork Character design concept art digital painting ILLUSTRATION Digital Art concept
cartoon digital illustration Drawing artwork Character design concept art digital painting ILLUSTRATION Digital Art concept
cartoon digital illustration Drawing artwork Character design concept art digital painting ILLUSTRATION Digital Art concept
thanks you for watching!
follow me on instagram
INVOCATION vol.1
Published:
Jose Elgueta's profile

Owner

Jose Elgueta's profile
Santiago, Chile

INVOCATION vol.1

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields