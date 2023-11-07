Lucia Pham's profile

Editorial Illustrations 2022

Lucia Pham
Behance.net
Editorial Illustrations
Some commissions I did in 2022.
ILLUSTRATION Digital Art Character design Drawing Food music typography graphic design animation motion graphics
ZEITmagazin
The New Yorker - Rosalia
Meta - Journey into playful
ILLUSTRATION Digital Art Character design Drawing Food music typography graphic design animation motion graphics
Vinepair
How Investment and Starting Capital Influence Women-Owned Spirits Brands 
ILLUSTRATION Digital Art Character design Drawing Food music typography graphic design animation motion graphics
Adobe
Celebratory art for Adobe's 40th anniversary
ILLUSTRATION Digital Art Character design Drawing Food music typography graphic design animation motion graphics
Spotify
Year of the Tiger 2022
Bloomberg Businessweek
- Elon Musk’s Many Korean Fans Have Built a $15 Billion Tesla Stake
- China's Tech Giants Brace for a New Era of Slower Growth
ILLUSTRATION Digital Art Character design Drawing Food music typography graphic design animation motion graphics
Vinepair 
Tracking Down Mixology’s Modern Classics With Author Robert Simonson, One Cocktail at a Time
Elephant Magazine
- My Art Collaborator Isn’t Pulling Their Weight. How Can I Stop Them Slacking Off?
- There’s an Insensitive New Mural in My Town. What Should I Do?
ILLUSTRATION Digital Art Character design Drawing Food music typography graphic design animation motion graphics
Eater
The Return of the Hot Table
Elephant Magazine
- Help! I am an Artist and I am Scraed that I've Messed Up My Tax Return!
- How Do I Go About Selling My Art? Should I Even Want To?
Pulse Magazine
Elephant Magazine
ILLUSTRATION Digital Art Character design Drawing Food music typography graphic design animation motion graphics
WixPlayground
Emotional alchemy: Change your experience of creative rejection
ILLUSTRATION Digital Art Character design Drawing Food music typography graphic design animation motion graphics
Anorak Magazine
MAJO IDEAS
VOL 2 — MOON Pack
Editorial Illustrations 2022
Published:
Lucia Pham's profile

Owner

Lucia Pham's profile
Hanoi, Vietnam

Editorial Illustrations 2022

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields