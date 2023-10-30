Carne & Hueso

Corporate identity for a restaurant based in San Diego California. The concept is a diet focused on going back to the ancestral diet of the human being when he was a hunter-gatherer and structure all the graphic elements under two basic concepts: meat and bone.For the loko we week as inspiration the rupestrian art of lines and strokes, as the primitive people painted the animals they hunted, in the caverns where they lived.



A manifesto for going back to natural , to appreciate and its importance in human nutrition, the diet from thousand of years ago but with an avant-garde touch. Also we made handmade scientific illustrations, inspired in old books of livestock farmers and veterinarians, to provide to the brand an unique personality.





Art Direction / Graphic design: Monotypo Studio



Illustrations: Daniel Barba López

Photography: Diana Cristina Espinoza





