Type Art Archives 3 Books Collection

Celebrating spectacular typography
creations legacy with a collection of 3 books.
BOOK 01 - The Alphabet Cities
Sanborn Fire Protection Maps were originally created back in the 1860s to assess buildings and homes before insurance companies issued fire protection policies. If they are frequently used by historians for the important information they gave on cities, what always fascinated me about these maps is the typographic work done on each city name. I spend hours documenting all this legacy and order them alphabetically.
BOOK 02 - The monograms collection
A monogram is a motif made by combining two or more letters or other graphemes to form one symbol. I found this French catalog at fleamarket and I am sure it will inspire others as much as it inspires me.
BOOK 03 - The atlas typography
This book focuses on great typography and lettering work that are just used as « ornaments » as the main subject of Atlas were the maps. I have collected a lot of Atlas over the years and also used online resources and high-resolution files to bring the best of it.
All 3 books are 120 pages each, with hot foils printing on canvas covers. Collection came with hot foil printed OBI.
All are available at mrcup-shop.com