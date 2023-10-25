The Boundary Brand Identity & Packaging Design

The Boundary is a distinguished men's sartorial brand that redefines men's fashion with a relentless commitment to quality and craftsmanship, offering modern gentlemen an empowering collection to make their mark through impeccable style. The Boundary's logo, a fusion of classic and modern design elements, embodies the brand's philosophy with the letter 'B' symbolizing setting boundaries and pushing limits in a classic yet innovative way.