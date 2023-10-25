Wide & Narrow's profile
The Boundary
Wide & Narrow
Behance.net
design identity Identity Design fashion identity Brand Design logo brand identity Logo Design logos Logotype
The Boundary Brand Identity & Packaging Design
__
The Boundary is a distinguished men's sartorial brand that redefines men's fashion with a relentless commitment to quality and craftsmanship, offering modern gentlemen an empowering collection to make their mark through impeccable style. The Boundary's logo, a fusion of classic and modern design elements, embodies the brand's philosophy with the letter 'B' symbolizing setting boundaries and pushing limits in a classic yet innovative way.
We believe that the unboxing experience should be as memorable as wearing our pieces. The Boundary's packaging is a visual and tactile delight. The boxes are made from fine-quality paper, emphasizing our commitment to attention to detail. The exterior features the logo, hot-stamped in an understated and elegant manner.

design identity Identity Design fashion identity Brand Design logo brand identity Logo Design logos Logotype
design identity Identity Design fashion identity Brand Design logo brand identity Logo Design logos Logotype
design identity Identity Design fashion identity Brand Design logo brand identity Logo Design logos Logotype
design identity Identity Design fashion identity Brand Design logo brand identity Logo Design logos Logotype
design identity Identity Design fashion identity Brand Design logo brand identity Logo Design logos Logotype
design identity Identity Design fashion identity Brand Design logo brand identity Logo Design logos Logotype
design identity Identity Design fashion identity Brand Design logo brand identity Logo Design logos Logotype
design identity Identity Design fashion identity Brand Design logo brand identity Logo Design logos Logotype
design identity Identity Design fashion identity Brand Design logo brand identity Logo Design logos Logotype
design identity Identity Design fashion identity Brand Design logo brand identity Logo Design logos Logotype
design identity Identity Design fashion identity Brand Design logo brand identity Logo Design logos Logotype
design identity Identity Design fashion identity Brand Design logo brand identity Logo Design logos Logotype
The Boundary
Published:
Wide & Narrow's profile

Owner

Wide & Narrow's profile
Bangkok, Thailand

The Boundary

Published:

Creative Fields