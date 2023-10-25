Estudio Santa Rita .'s profile
French Film Festival • Málaga 23
French Film Festival
Málaga 2023


festival festival poster ILLUSTRATION motion graphics Cinema france 2D Animation after effects motion design animation
This year, we were tasked with redesigning the festival's image and giving it a new essence. To achieve this, we created a set of illustrated pieces to be shown that included themes of diversity and the environment.

The animation spot we created this year aims to convey two fundamental concepts: diversity, and the environment/sustainability. Through a vibrant color palette, we emphasize the importance of diversity, showcasing a world where a wide variety of shades and nuances blend harmoniously. Additionally, the message of sustainability is reflected in the portrayal of natural landscapes, some more surreal but always with the idea of creating prosperous and healthy environments where the colors of nature flourish thanks to our responsible actions. The spot invites us to reflect on how diversity and sustainability are key pillars for an inclusive and prosperous future.

Production, illustration, direction and Cel Animation: Estudio Santa Rita
Composition and 2D animation: Rafa Galeano
Original music and lyrics: Las Flores no Lloran
Voice: Melarise
Mastering: Juan Multiman


