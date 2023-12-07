Shuka Design's profileKateryna Bobkova's profileDasha Zudina's profileValya Lazareva's profile+2

Halsa Brand Identity

rebranding visual identity Packaging ILLUSTRATION motion graphics graphic design typography logo identity Health


Halsa is a subscription service that delivers customized vitamin sets, using an AI algorithm to personalize nutrients based on online test results. Its rebranding enhances its presence in the E-commerce 2.0 market with a unified visual language, emphasizing self-care and healthy living. The brand's design combines a modular, two-cube packaging system for easy vitamin regimen management with functional typography, a distinct green color, and illustrations by Stepan Lipatov, Rodion Kitaev, and Alisa Gvozdeva. These elements represent the “Health Constructor” concept, highlighting Halsa's commitment to wellness, flexibility, and expert guidance in health.

#shukadesign                    2023​​​​​​​


SHUKA
anastasia butrym → creative strategy director
ivan velichko → creative director
dasha zudina → senior design director
valya lazareva → lead designer
kateryna bobkova → designer
valya parshikova → 3d designer
stepan lipatov → illustrator
rodion kitaev → illustrator
alisa gvozdeva → illustrator
anna eremina → project manager
vasilii kolesnik → head of content
katerina shcherbakova → lead content producer

designed by shuka ®
© all rights reserved


