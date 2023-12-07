Halsa Brand Identity

Halsa is a subscription service that delivers customized vitamin sets, using an AI algorithm to personalize nutrients based on online test results. Its rebranding enhances its presence in the E-commerce 2.0 market with a unified visual language, emphasizing self-care and healthy living. The brand's design combines a modular, two-cube packaging system for easy vitamin regimen management with functional typography, a distinct green color, and illustrations by Stepan Lipatov, Rodion Kitaev, and Alisa Gvozdeva. These elements represent the “Health Constructor” concept, highlighting Halsa's commitment to wellness, flexibility, and expert guidance in health.
#shukadesign 2023
SHUKA
anastasia butrym → creative strategy director
ivan velichko → creative director
dasha zudina → senior design director
valya lazareva → lead designer
kateryna bobkova → designer
valya parshikova → 3d designer
stepan lipatov → illustrator
rodion kitaev → illustrator
alisa gvozdeva → illustrator
anna eremina → project manager
vasilii kolesnik → head of content
katerina shcherbakova → lead content producer
designed by shuka ®
© all rights reserved
© all rights reserved