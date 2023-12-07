Halsa Brand Identity









Halsa is a subscription service that delivers customized vitamin sets, using an AI algorithm to personalize nutrients based on online test results. Its rebranding enhances its presence in the E-commerce 2.0 market with a unified visual language, emphasizing self-care and healthy living. The brand's design combines a modular, two-cube packaging system for easy vitamin regimen management with functional typography, a distinct green color, and illustrations by Stepan Lipatov, Rodion Kitaev, and Alisa Gvozdeva. These elements represent the “Health Constructor” concept, highlighting Halsa's commitment to wellness, flexibility, and expert guidance in health.





