Butcher Billy's profile
Disney 100 | Star Wars' Grogu Capsule Collection
Butcher Billy
Behance.net
star wars The Mandalorian baby yoda grogu disney walt disney co
star wars The Mandalorian baby yoda grogu disney walt disney co
Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month! 100 years of stories, magic, and wonder. As part of the festivities, the company enlisted selected artists all over the world for a special project: choose their favourites characters and create artwork for them, including poses, badges, icons and typography.  These signed capsule collections will be distributed to holders globally for the development of products. My pick was the galaxy's favourite toddler, Grogu.
star wars The Mandalorian baby yoda grogu disney walt disney co
star wars The Mandalorian baby yoda grogu disney walt disney co
star wars The Mandalorian baby yoda grogu disney walt disney co
star wars The Mandalorian baby yoda grogu disney walt disney co
star wars The Mandalorian baby yoda grogu disney walt disney co
Disney 100 | Star Wars' Grogu Capsule Collection
Published:
Butcher Billy's profile

Owner

Butcher Billy's profile
Curitiba, Brazil

Disney 100 | Star Wars' Grogu Capsule Collection

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields