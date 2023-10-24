Disney 100 | Star Wars' Grogu Capsule Collection

Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month! 100 years of stories, magic, and wonder. As part of the festivities, the company enlisted selected artists all over the world for a special project: choose their favourites characters and create artwork for them, including poses, badges, icons and typography. These signed capsule collections will be distributed to holders globally for the development of products. My pick was the galaxy's favourite toddler, Grogu.
