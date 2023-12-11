Log In
Adobe, Inc.
Navigate to adobe.com
Boston College Portraits
Bartosz Kosowski
A set of portraits for Boston College.
The illustrations were drawn and coloured in PS with Wacom CintiQ.
***
Early versions:
Work in progress:
Illustration in print:
You can find me on
facebook
instagram
twitter
Creative Fields
Illustration
Drawing
Digital Art
boston
Boston College
portrait
editorial
Students
University
ILLUSTRATION
Editorial Illustration
magazine
print
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
