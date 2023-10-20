Located in London's North Greenwich, Design District is a new home for the creative industries. It is defined by its striking and varied architecture. A wayfinding and signage system was needed that felt befitting of this creative community. The solution celebrates the eclectic nature of the District, using the distinctive form and material of each building as a starting point and key wayfinding component. The playful use of ‘pinning’ and layering of materials as well as colour and typography are used throughout as a nod towards the creative nature of the District’s residents and their processes.



