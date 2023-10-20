Located in London's North Greenwich, Design District is a new home for the creative industries. It is defined by its striking and varied architecture. A wayfinding and signage system was needed that felt befitting of this creative community. The solution celebrates the eclectic nature of the District, using the distinctive form and material of each building as a starting point and key wayfinding component. The playful use of ‘pinning’ and layering of materials as well as colour and typography are used throughout as a nod towards the creative nature of the District’s residents and their processes.
To signal your arrival, a ‘masterplan’ inspired by a village noticeboard, was placed at each of the main entrances to the District. The sign features stylised models formed using each of the building materials.
For directional signs, a contemporary spin on traditional finger posts is taken by wrapping them around existing street furniture.
Typography and colour aids navigation to the alphanumerically named courtyards and buildings.
The playful use of ‘pinning’ and layering of materials are used both internally and externally, as a nod towards the creative nature of the District’s residents and their processes.
Wherever directional signage was required internally, the starting point was the Design District logo
Every tenant in the District has a magnetic powder coated ‘pinboard’ outside their unit which can be customised to reflect their line of work or brand.