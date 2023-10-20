ANIMAL PORTRAITS - PART V









Pairi Daiza park - Belgium 2023

_____________________________

















Here is a new series of animal portraits...the photos were taken at Pairi Daiza Park in Belgium.

As usual, I tried to capture an expression or a look...and then highlight it with black and white treatment.





Sigma Sport 150-600 mm lens on the Nikon D780, post processing with Lightroom Classic and Photoshop.