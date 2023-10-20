Gian Corrado DONATI's profile
ANIMAL PORTRAITS - PART V
Gian Corrado DONATI
ANIMAL PORTRAITS - PART V


Pairi Daiza park    -    Belgium 2023
Here is a new series of animal portraits...the photos were taken at Pairi Daiza Park in Belgium.
As usual, I tried to capture an expression or a look...and then highlight it with black and white treatment.

Sigma Sport 150-600 mm lens on the Nikon D780, post processing with Lightroom Classic and Photoshop.

I hope you like this new project !   
Thanks for watching !
ANIMAL PORTRAITS - PART V
ANIMAL PORTRAITS - PART V

