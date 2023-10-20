Kelly Kwok's profile
Be cool, beauty should not be defined
"Be cool, beauty should not be defined"

My illustrations draw inspiration from the idea that 'beauty should not be defined.' These illustrations of girls serve as a visual representation of the idea that beauty is diverse and should not be narrowly defined. I believe that girls have the autonomy to express themselves through their clothing choices, and they radiate a distinct and captivating beauty by their individuality.
ILLUSTRATION Illustrator Digital Art adobe illustrator vector digital illustration Character design girl illustration
Email: kittykkm126@gmail.com
Behance: Kelly Kwok INS: kit_man_kwok
https://kellykwok.myportfolio.com/
