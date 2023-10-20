"Be cool, beauty should not be defined"
My illustrations draw inspiration from the idea that 'beauty should not be defined.' These illustrations of girls serve as a visual representation of the idea that beauty is diverse and should not be narrowly defined. I believe that girls have the autonomy to express themselves through their clothing choices, and they radiate a distinct and captivating beauty by their individuality.
Thanks For Watching
Email: kittykkm126@gmail.com
Behance: Kelly Kwok INS: kit_man_kwok
https://kellykwok.myportfolio.com/