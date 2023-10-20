SangYeop Jeong's profileJaehee Jeong's profileKIM HAEUN's profilesaemi kook's profileseungmo Kim's profile+3
365MC 20th Anniversary
비만으로부터 인류를 자유롭게! 비만 하나만, 20년! 365MC가 스무살을 맞이했어요 : )

365MC의 20주년을 맞이하여 기념 영상을 제작했습니다.
지방이의 귀여움을 강조하여 성장하는 지방이를 새롭게 디자인했습니다.
방방 거리는 사운드에 맞춰 박자감 있게 춤 동작을 반복적으로 표현했습니다.
Free humanity from obesity! Just one obesity, 20 years! 365 MCs turned 20 :)

We made a commemorative video to celebrate the 20th anniversary of 365MC.
We re-designed the growing fat by emphasizing fat's cuteness.
We repeatedly expressed fat's dance moves with a beat to the bouncy sound.





STILL





CHARACTER SHEET
Growing Fat



Dancing Fat





365MC in a movie theater





CREDIT (Rabbit Walks)

Director / Supervisor : Seung-mo Kim

Producer : Yeong-il Kim

2D Compositing : Sae-mi Kook

3D Artist​​​​​​​ : Sang-yeop Jeong, Jae-hee Jeong, Ha-eun Kim 
So-hyeon Ahn, Seo-hyeon Park

Character Modeling : Sang-yeop Jeong, So-hyeon Ahn

Character Setup / Animation : Sang-yeop Jeong


