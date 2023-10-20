365MC 20th Anniversary
비만으로부터 인류를 자유롭게! 비만 하나만, 20년! 365MC가 스무살을 맞이했어요 : )
365MC의 20주년을 맞이하여 기념 영상을 제작했습니다.
지방이의 귀여움을 강조하여 성장하는 지방이를 새롭게 디자인했습니다.
방방 거리는 사운드에 맞춰 박자감 있게 춤 동작을 반복적으로 표현했습니다.
Free humanity from obesity! Just one obesity, 20 years! 365 MCs turned 20 :)
We made a commemorative video to celebrate the 20th anniversary of 365MC.
We re-designed the growing fat by emphasizing fat's cuteness.
We repeatedly expressed fat's dance moves with a beat to the bouncy sound.
STILL
CHARACTER SHEET
Growing Fat
Dancing Fat
365MC in a movie theater
CREDIT (Rabbit Walks)
Director / Supervisor : Seung-mo Kim
Producer : Yeong-il Kim
2D Compositing : Sae-mi Kook
3D Artist : Sang-yeop Jeong, Jae-hee Jeong, Ha-eun Kim
So-hyeon Ahn, Seo-hyeon Park
Character Modeling : Sang-yeop Jeong, So-hyeon Ahn
Character Setup / Animation : Sang-yeop Jeong