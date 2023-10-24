U/1ST is a makeup brand that offers products with unique properties and ingredients designed to enhance and care for your skin. Their products are tailored for active, self-confident individuals seeking practical and realistic solutions.

We have created a logo featuring a sans serif typography inspired by the advanced technology that underpins the brand’s products. The high-contrast black-on-white design effectively conveys the brand's strong personality and sets it apart from the typical colorful imagery found in the industry. Additionally, we have paired this typography with a more classic serif font, evoking the world of beauty, to guide and organize the reading of our messages.

This design approach is integrated across the packaging, the visual communication, and various digital platforms: the website and social media channels.