A la Marine is a new hybrid restaurant concept in the vibrant heart of Antwerp Zuid.
Inspired by the maritime roots of both our client and the city of Antwerp, ‘À la marine!’ is an exclamation, a vow to the maritime lifestyle. The lifestyle of those relentlessly seeking adventure. Sailing the world and the seven seas, only to come back home to a place that has been lived and loved. Sharing stories and good laughs over drinks and a good meal.
The ‘bruine kroeg’
Belgian pubs — also called ‘bruine cafés’ in Flemish — are all about stories. The conversations are the soul of these places. We collected disorienting, amusing and highly unusual one-liners, situations and snippets from conversations with the simple goal to induce both puzzlement and sheer pleasure. As if sitting at the bar counter overhearing snippets of non-sensical conversations.
Based on the same principle we developed 40+ tiny unique illustrations as if these were doodled on a piece of napkin in between conversations amidst the lively tumult of a late night at the pub.
‘À la marine!’
The logotype is set in GT Alpina, a modern serif typeface as a reference to the rich history we’re building upon. A simple typographic treatment makes the exclamation practically audible. Our design system, layout and choice of materials is subtle and delicate with just a touch of weird.
Weird, but never out of place.