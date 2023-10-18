A dominant and powerful beast, combining brute strength, speed and agility.
It’s exactly this display of unrelenting power that inspired Belgian startup Gorilla. Their data applications offer energy retailers realtime pricing, forecasting and reporting, bringing giant datasets under streamlined control with a node-based modular engine.
A revolution in a sector that used to rely on outdated spreadsheets and simple matrices, often manually updated once every couple of days – Gorilla quite literally takes the energy sector’s data processing to a new dimension. An impressive product with absolute power.
Speed & Control
To convey the sense of speed in static imagery e.g. in print, we introduced a system of echos trailing behind the blocks, creating a puzzle-like system.
A set of bright aquamarines and green hues on a dark petrol backdrop conveys their innovative and future-oriented nature, and sets it apart from the competition in a sea of blue hues.
Unveiling a new dimension
In animation, the identity really comes to life, with the revolving movement of the blocks as the backbone for transitions, but also as an image holder and even in the user interface design.
To complete the identity, the design language was translated into a set of custom icons as well.