Posters for Teatro Comunale di Bologna 2024
Riccardo Guasco
TEATRO COMUNALE DI BOLOGNA
The new posters made for the theatre season 2023/2024 of
Teatro Comunale di Bologna
in collaboration with
Cheap Festival
and
Magnifico Illustration Agency
.
Posters for Teatro Comunale di Bologna 2024
Published:
October 16th 2023
Riccardo Guasco
Riccardo Guasco
Alessandria, Italy
Posters for Teatro Comunale di Bologna 2024
Photoshop
Creative Fields
Illustration
poster
ILLUSTRATION
Theatre
teatro
affiche
opera
Poster Design
culture
festival
Event
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
