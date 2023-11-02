Peltan-Brosz Studio's profile

Balagan Budapest

Peltan-Brosz Studio
Behance.net
restaurant menu Food brand identity Logo Design budapest bar luxury dinner hand drawn

Located in the heart of Budapest, Hungary, BALAGAN is a sophisticated lounge above a garden. It carries Middle Eastern impressions, personal improvisations at the bar counter. Contemporary, Israeli visual cuisine spiced up with Eastern European flair, it’s menu stretching across cultures with a delightful disarray of small plates and mezzes meant for sharing. Mess after a night out. BALAGAN brings something fresh to the table – from warm hospitality to a rich guest experience, to a diverse drink selection. Elevating bar life to a new level.

Client: Mazel Tov Budapest
 Branding & art direction: Peltan-Brosz Studio
Interior design: Adam Bajor, Davide Roncato
Project Coordination: Anna Vas
Photography: Peltan-Brosz Studio
Year: 2023

Peltan-Brosz is a visual communication studio based in Budapest. Founded in 2011, we specialize in art direction and branding for international creative brands & businesses. We collaborate with a wide range of clients in the cultural and commercial sectors to produce brand identities, packaging, websites, publications & photography among others.
For inquiries contact us through studio@peltan-brosz.com.

restaurant menu Food brand identity Logo Design budapest bar luxury dinner hand drawn
restaurant menu Food brand identity Logo Design budapest bar luxury dinner hand drawn
restaurant menu Food brand identity Logo Design budapest bar luxury dinner hand drawn
restaurant menu Food brand identity Logo Design budapest bar luxury dinner hand drawn
restaurant menu Food brand identity Logo Design budapest bar luxury dinner hand drawn
restaurant menu Food brand identity Logo Design budapest bar luxury dinner hand drawn
restaurant menu Food brand identity Logo Design budapest bar luxury dinner hand drawn
restaurant menu Food brand identity Logo Design budapest bar luxury dinner hand drawn
restaurant menu Food brand identity Logo Design budapest bar luxury dinner hand drawn
restaurant menu Food brand identity Logo Design budapest bar luxury dinner hand drawn
restaurant menu Food brand identity Logo Design budapest bar luxury dinner hand drawn
restaurant menu Food brand identity Logo Design budapest bar luxury dinner hand drawn
restaurant menu Food brand identity Logo Design budapest bar luxury dinner hand drawn
restaurant menu Food brand identity Logo Design budapest bar luxury dinner hand drawn
restaurant menu Food brand identity Logo Design budapest bar luxury dinner hand drawn
restaurant menu Food brand identity Logo Design budapest bar luxury dinner hand drawn
restaurant menu Food brand identity Logo Design budapest bar luxury dinner hand drawn
restaurant menu Food brand identity Logo Design budapest bar luxury dinner hand drawn
restaurant menu Food brand identity Logo Design budapest bar luxury dinner hand drawn
restaurant menu Food brand identity Logo Design budapest bar luxury dinner hand drawn

Get more insights from our work on:


Balagan Budapest
Published:
Peltan-Brosz Studio's profile

Owner

Peltan-Brosz Studio's profile
Budapest, Hungary

Balagan Budapest

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields