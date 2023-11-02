Balagan Budapest

Located in the heart of Budapest, Hungary, BALAGAN is a sophisticated lounge above a garden. It carries Middle Eastern impressions, personal improvisations at the bar counter. Contemporary, Israeli visual cuisine spiced up with Eastern European flair, it’s menu stretching across cultures with a delightful disarray of small plates and mezzes meant for sharing. Mess after a night out. BALAGAN brings something fresh to the table – from warm hospitality to a rich guest experience, to a diverse drink selection. Elevating bar life to a new level.





Client: Mazel Tov Budapest

Branding & art direction: Peltan-Brosz Studio

Interior design: Adam Bajor, Davide Roncato

Project Coordination: Anna Vas

Photography: Peltan-Brosz Studio

Year: 2023





Peltan-Brosz is a visual communication studio based in Budapest. Founded in 2011, we specialize in art direction and branding for international creative brands & businesses. We collaborate with a wide range of clients in the cultural and commercial sectors to produce brand identities, packaging, websites, publications & photography among others.

For inquiries contact us through studio@peltan-brosz.com.



