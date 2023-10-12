柴 霖霖's profile
Legend of Flourish-吉光片羽
柴 霖霖
Behance.net
🪷Legend of Flourish-吉光片羽🪷

天地有至文，精华无终秘。
下及鸾凤姿，振采昭奇瑞。
吉光片羽珍，雄雉翚飞异。
罗浮五色蝶，更复献其媚。

ILLUSTRATION Drawing
ILLUSTRATION Drawing
ILLUSTRATION Drawing
ILLUSTRATION Drawing
ILLUSTRATION Drawing
ILLUSTRATION Drawing
ILLUSTRATION Drawing
Legend of Flourish-吉光片羽
Published:
柴 霖霖's profile
柴 霖霖

Owner

柴 霖霖's profile
柴 霖霖
Shenzhen, China

Legend of Flourish-吉光片羽

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields