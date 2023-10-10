Julia Johnson's profile
Shirley Kurata for Local Optimist
Julia Johnson
Behance.net
Image may contain: cartoon and clothing
Shirley Kurata shot for the first issue of The Local Optimist - with set design by Dustin Ruegger.
Image may contain: cartoon, yellow and child art
Image may contain: clothing
Image may contain: fashion
Image may contain: person, human face and clothing
Image may contain: child art, cartoon and human face
Image may contain: human face, fashion and smile
Shirley Kurata for Local Optimist
Published:
Julia Johnson's profile
Julia Johnson

Owner

Julia Johnson's profile
Julia Johnson
Los Angeles, CA, USA

Shirley Kurata for Local Optimist

Published:

Creative Fields