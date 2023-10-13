Taiwan Design Expo 2023

Taiwan Design Expo '²³ - "CIRCLE UP"

Exhibition Visual Identity





Client: TDRI

Production: UltraCombos

Art Director: Ting-An Ho (murmuring all the time)

Creative Director: Jay Tseng

Technical Director: TK Chen (Unity ftw)

Project Manager: Prolong Lai (answer all of the phones)

Typeface: Kathleen Hsiao (doing all the stuff), Ting-An Ho (walking around and stuff)

Kinetic Pictogram: Ting-An Ho (motion so hard)

PV: Ting-An Ho, Hauzhen Yen, Glenn Huang, Liwei Chang, Kathleen Hsiao (They are bosses)

Marketing & Creative Planner: Alltheway Creative (u guys. u guys just. wow.)

Sound Design: Triodust (spin that city)

Sign System Supporting: Wooyoo Design

Landscape Photography: Yi-Hsien Lee

Stationary Photography: River Chen

Year: 2023











