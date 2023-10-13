TERRASSA COMISSARIAT













( Editorial Design )











Art direction and editorial design for " Rituals, la trobada com a pràctica artística" (" Rituals, the encounter as artistic practice"). The book wants to be the physical testimony of an artistic project with the aim of generating a collective debate about the limits between the individual and community condition. The content is divided into two parts (one for each author) and seeks dialogue between philosophy, music, cinema and performing arts. We propose an editorial design that graphically distinguishes the different voices through a unique design and layout for each of the authors. For the cover, we designed an analogy to debate and community by representing a very common element in meetings (the chair) recreated through the written word (ASCII code).





