LA COSTA

Bakoom Studio
Visual design for La Costa, a communication agency based in Barcelona that provides services to some of the most important cultural institutions and festivals in the city. These festivals or events are highly diverse, and encompass disciplines such as circus, visual arts, dance, or architecture, often with a large audience.

The proposal is the response to the challenge of establishing a distinctive and contemporany brand while leaving room for its clients and projects to shine, understanding the agency as a channel. Thereby, we develop a graphic universe that, with very simple elements manages to capture a neutral and professional tone along with another more fresh and dynamic.








Our approach to digital design involves adapting the graphic universe to the web language, resulting in more dynamic elements that add another layer of depth to the visual system.





Barcelona, Spain

