Azores, Pico Island

Pico is the second largest island in the Azorean archipelago. In addition to Portugal’s tallest peak, the Pico mountain volcano, the island of Pico also offers stunning landscapes made up of tropical forests, volcanoes and lakes.



Whether in mist or in the light of the rising sun, Lake Capitão is full of colour. This is my starting point for visiting this island. I then head east to discover a mystical world shrouded in fog, which reveals the most beautiful lakes on Pico after a long wait: Lake Caveiro, Lake Rosada and the emerald green lake of Peixinho.