Jennifer Esseiva's profile
Azores, Pico Island
Jennifer Esseiva
Behance.net
landscape photography Photography seascape Portugal Nature Travel sunset Sunrise volcano Azores



— Pico is the second largest island in the Azorean archipelago. In addition to Portugal’s tallest peak, the Pico mountain volcano, the island of Pico also offers stunning landscapes made up of tropical forests, volcanoes and lakes.

Whether in mist or in the light of the rising sun, Lake Capitão is full of colour. This is my starting point for visiting this island. I then head east to discover a mystical world shrouded in fog, which reveals the most beautiful lakes on Pico after a long wait: Lake Caveiro, Lake Rosada and the emerald green lake of Peixinho.

landscape photography Photography seascape Portugal Nature Travel sunset Sunrise volcano Azores
landscape photography Photography seascape Portugal Nature Travel sunset Sunrise volcano Azores
landscape photography Photography seascape Portugal Nature Travel sunset Sunrise volcano Azores
landscape photography Photography seascape Portugal Nature Travel sunset Sunrise volcano Azores
landscape photography Photography seascape Portugal Nature Travel sunset Sunrise volcano Azores
landscape photography Photography seascape Portugal Nature Travel sunset Sunrise volcano Azores
landscape photography Photography seascape Portugal Nature Travel sunset Sunrise volcano Azores
landscape photography Photography seascape Portugal Nature Travel sunset Sunrise volcano Azores
Find me on Instagram LinkedIn 
Shop fine art prints on Etsy

Thank you!

Azores, Pico Island
Published: