TVKills (Drop 2) - The New Gods

This will be the 2nd NFT drop in the TVKills series entitled "The New Gods".





This project marks a few milestones for the collection and for the NFT industry in general. It works on a stand alone platform where you can build your own NFTs from selectable/purchaseable traits, ie: you can purchase sneakers, hands, TVs, backgrounds etc. individually and then compile them into your own one of a kind NFTs.







The series has launched on the



These characters are all procedurally generated. What that means is, there are multiple layers, and each layer (hands for example) has it's own set of graphics (6 layers in total). Then within those layers the algorithm pics a random graphic and voila, you've got a character complete with supporting elements and background.

