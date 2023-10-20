I'm happy to invite you to join my new KICKSTARTER book project -
an illustrated book that deals with cryptids and mythical creatures!
The Explorer's Guide to Cryptid Animals of the World will feature numerous creatures that do not appear in my first two cryptozoology books - it features the Almas, the Ningen, the elusive Nahuelito, the troubled Squonk and many more! With this book, you will be able to get aquatinted with some of the lesser-known cryptids that are possibly out there. Some of them roamed the planet in our distant - and not-so-distant - past, while some seem as they are just visiting from another world. No matter the origin, they are all as fascinating as they are mysterious and elusive.
The artworks were created by hand, drawn with a graphite pencil and markers on paper. They were then scanned in and digitally coloured, with watercolour backgrounds added for ambiance and composition. The style of the illustrations, and the book as a whole, was inspired by the natural history books of the previous centuries.
Various book pages:
Close-ups of the illustrations:
If you like cryptozoology and the idea of this book, consider supporting the project and help make it reality! Along with the book, you can also get art prints, posters or stickers featuring your some of your favourite cryptids!
T H A N K Y O U!
>>> KICKSTARTER <<<