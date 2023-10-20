The Explorer's Guide to Cryptid Animals of the World will feature numerous creatures that do not appear in my first two cryptozoology books - it features the Almas, the Ningen, the elusive Nahuelito, the troubled Squonk and many more!

With this book, you will be able to get aquatinted with some of the lesser-known cryptids that are possibly out there. Some of them roamed the planet in our distant - and not-so-distant - past, while some seem as they are just visiting from another world. No matter the origin, they are all as fascinating as they are mysterious and elusive.