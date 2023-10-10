Feely Studio's profileAnastasia Sycheva's profileFil Dunsky's profileSergey Kazankov's profileTanya Leonteva's profile+3
Mr Viet: Website Design and Development
Multiple Owners
Web UI/UX user interface Website Web Design user experience Interface mobile Coffee ILLUSTRATION
Credits

Art director: Anastasia Sycheva
Illustrator: Fil Dunsky
Web designer: Tanya Leonteva
No-code developer: Sergey Kazankov

Mr Viet: Website Design and Development

Mr Viet helps Vietnam represent its finest products in the best way possible and links Vietnam’s local farmers to the world.

