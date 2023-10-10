Log In
For You
Discover
Hire
Assets
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Do not sell or share my personal information
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Behance
Behance
Navigate to behance.net
For You
Discover
Hire
Assets
Jobs
search
magnifying glass
Sort & filter all:
Projects
Images
Prototypes
People
Assets
People to Hire
Cancel
search
magnifying glass
View your notifications within Behance.
View your notifications within Behance.
Log In
Sign Up
Free Trial
search
magnifying glass
Adobe, Inc.
Adobe, Inc.
Navigate to adobe.com
+3
Follow All
Unfollow All
Follow
Following
Tools
Photoshop
Figma, Adobe Photoshop
Unsplash
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Share & Embed This Project
Share
Appreciate
Appreciate
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Unfollow All
+3
Mr Viet: Website Design and Development
Multiple Owners
•
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Featured In
Behance.net
—
Credits
Art director:
Anastasia Sycheva
Illustrator:
Fil Dunsky
Web designer:
Tanya Leonteva
No-code developer:
Sergey Kazankov
Have a project?
hello@feely.studio
feelystudio.com
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Mr Viet: Website Design and Development
286
1.9k
62
Published:
October 10th 2023
+3
Multiple Owners
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Owners
Feely Studio
Belgrade, Serbia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Anastasia Sycheva
Belgrade, Serbia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Fil Dunsky
Tbilisi, Georgia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Sergey Kazankov
Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tanya Leonteva
Netherlands
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Mr Viet: Website Design and Development
Mr Viet helps Vietnam represent its finest products in the best way possible and links Vietnam’s local farmers to the world.
286
1.9k
62
Published:
October 10th 2023
Tools
Photoshop
Figma, Adobe Photoshop
Unsplash
Creative Fields
Web Design
Branding
Illustration
Web
UI/UX
user interface
Website
Web Design
user experience
Interface
mobile
Coffee
ILLUSTRATION
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report