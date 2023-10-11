Fluffle brand identity

Fluffle





Fluffle team creates hand crafted accessories for dogs. The brand identity is inspired by a tight hug with your furry friend. It is soft, playful, elevated and stylish. And a little cute.





Key role plays the typography, we used ES Peak Rounded by Extraset. For the logotype we set kerning extra tight to convey the hug. And when we pushed the boundaries and tightened the hug even more, we got intro the territory of glyphs moving up and down from the axis and form shapes reminiscent of different fog breeds.



