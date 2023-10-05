Owen Gent's profile
NYC MASTER VOICES
Promotional artwork for New York City based symphonic choir Master Voices and their 2023/24 season.
Commissioned by SpotCo and Dewynters
Sep 2023
Owen Gent musicals master voices The Frogs The Grapes of Wrath To My Arms/Restore
