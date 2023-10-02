Log In
Samsung. Wallpaper Development.
Santi Zoraidez
Featured In
Samsung. Wallpaper Development.
I was invited by Samsung to create various wallpapers for the launching of the new Samsung Galaxy series A and M!
Thanks for passing by!
More at
santizoraidez.com
&
instagram.com/szoraidez
Samsung. Wallpaper Development.
Published:
October 2nd 2023
Santi Zoraidez
Owner
Santi Zoraidez
Berlin, Germany
Samsung. Wallpaper Development.
Published:
October 2nd 2023
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
Illustration
Art Direction
design
visual identity
Art Director
animation
Digital Art
3D Set Design
szoraidez
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
