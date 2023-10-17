Classic-Novels-of-all-time Postcards

Tùng Nâm's profile
Tùng Nâm
BOOK POSTCARDS CALENDAR

These are 13 illustrations that i've drawn for my publishing house's calendar project this year.
We've picked meaningful quotes from twelve classic-of-all-time books, along with the classic borders and landscape - still life illustrations, because we wanted to make each and every page looks like they are parts of a vintage postcard notepad.



Le Petit Prince



The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett
Anne of Green Gables by L. M. Montgomery
Life of Pi by Yann Martel
On Earth we're briefly gorgeous by Ocean Vuong
The Hobbit by J. R. R. Tolkien
Watership Down by Richard Adams

Watership Down by Richard Adams
A bite of Hanoi by Vu Bang
The Letters by Kazumi Yumoto

The Letters by Kazumi Yumoto
Kafka on the shore by Haruki Murakami
Beauty and Sadness by Kawabata Yasunari

Beauty and Sadness by Kawabata Yasunari
Alice in Wonderland & through the Looking Glass by Lewis Carroll
(drawing process)
My sweet orange tree by José Mauro de Vasconcelos
(drawing process video)
Thanks for watching




