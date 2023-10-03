



Blooming Bonds is a 18m long mural made as a part of the Iris Ceramica group exhibition space at Cersaie 2023 trade fair. With an elegant, delicate style, the work describes a landscape animated by human and natural figures that seem to float in a kind of dance. Along with the mural, Blooming Bonds consist of 3 video installations, narrates the founding values of is a 18m long mural made as a part of the Iris Ceramica group exhibition space at Cersaie 2023 trade fair. With an elegant, delicate style, the work describes a landscape animated by human and natural figures that seem to float in a kind of dance. Along with the mural,consist of 3 video installations, narrates the founding values of Iris Ceramica Group in the form of pictures: sustainability, authentic beauty, excellent quality and innovation.

Visitors are invited firstly to observe the work, and then concretely interact with it. Some of its elements allows the magnetic laying of the brands’ ceramic slabs, those can be removed and replaced by other elements in a “library” open to visitors, who can create their own customised works.



