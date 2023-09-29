OAcademy—visual identity





OAcademy Music Conservatory



OAcademy is a music conservatory established by The Orchestra of the Americas Group. OA harnesses technology to connect emerging artists, regardless of their location, with leading faculty at the forefront of the music world. The Conservatory is dedicated to creating a world where geographical barriers no longer impede access to world-class education. Their mantra is simple: No barriers, just talent!



Designed for the digital age, it needs a strong and memorable presence in the digital realm. We've developed a simple yet bold visual language that sets OA apart. The Academy houses several divisions: Orchestra, Piano, Conducting, and Composing. Through an array of vibrant and captivating patterns, we've distinguished each division, by giving them their own rhythm in illustration, at the same time allowing them to play harmoniously in one composition.

