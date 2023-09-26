SOMOS TIERRA VOL .1

"Somos Tierra" es una serie de ilustraciones en las que he trabajado durante mucho tiempo. Exploro el concepto de que algún día seremos uno con la tierra que nos dio la vida. Siempre he fantaseado con esas imágenes de cráneos en el bosque rodeados de plantas; es una extraña sensación de fin y comienzo que ha capturado mi atención por mucho tiempo. Quise crear una serie relacionada con este concepto y espero que la disfruten tanto como yo disfruté desarrollarla.







Somos Tierra" is a series of illustrations I have been working on for a long time. I explore the concept that someday we will be one with the earth that brought us to life. I have always fantasized about those images of skulls in the forest surrounded by plants; it's a strange sensation of end and beginning that has always captivated my attention. I wanted to create a series related to this concept, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I did developing it.









