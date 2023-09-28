SNCF réseau - Ouvrir la voie

SNCF Réseau Illustration kit

SNCF Réseau, the manager of the French railway network , employs over 50,000 employees and continuously communicates with diverse audiences to fulfill its mission of maintenance, safety, modernization, and development.







I have been contacted to create an illustration kit that focuses on employees and their professions . Key message: Paving the way for sustainable mobility.







The objectives: Energize educational content, foster employee engagement, and enhance the company's internal and external image.





