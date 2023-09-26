Carnet de Voyages

CARNET DE VOYAGE

“Carnet de Voyage” is a serie of illustrations created with the parisian galerie Sergeant Paper.



Carnet de Voyage is a colorful travel story through landscape and moments, the lagoon of the Atacama Desert in Chile, an hot air balloon above the Namib, the lantern markets of Vietnam, the Mount Fuji and the Shinkansen, Marrakech and the gardens of the Koutoubia Mosque, the Himeji Castle, Nong Han Lake in Thailand, Monument Valley, the Island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, the Amalfi coast, a Biplan crossing the sky



Exhibition at the Sergeant Paper galerie