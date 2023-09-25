Sapians, just focus.



Over the past few year s, a ne w wealthy clientele has emerged in a highly dynamic financial landscape. Eager to understand the stakes involved in managing their wealth, this new elite felt unrepresented by existing actors: on one hand, private banks with their sometimes complex and ceremonious ways and on the other, new-generation investment platforms that have pushed the democratization of the sector to an extreme.





Amid this highly competitive environment, Sapians was born with a strong ambition: to become the first investment platform enhanced by the expertise of a family office.





FutureBrand Paris has supported each step leading to the creation of this new actor, from the brand platform to the expression of its global identity. Built around a brand idea as simple as inspiring - Just Focus - it embodies a desire to disrupt the market through a unique approach: offering less but better, and above all more efficiently.



