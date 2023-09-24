These images were created by a series of light going inside, outside, through, between, and on top of glass vases. I wanted to create something in camera that upon first glance would look like AI but the result is from meticulous placed reflections in a super crafty approach. If you are interested to learn and see more please follow me on instagram www.instragram.com/mathewguido or send me a message about licensing.
UNBOUND
45
347
8
Published:
Owner
Full Time Job
Freelance/Project
Availability: Within the next 3 months
UNBOUND
45
347
8
Published:
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner