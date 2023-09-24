Mathew Guido's profile
UNBOUND
Mathew Guido
color Photography neon lights led lights reflections gradients wallpaper artwork linework depth
These images were created by a series of light going inside, outside, through, between, and on top of glass vases. I wanted to create something in camera that upon first glance would look like AI but the result is from meticulous placed reflections in a super crafty approach. If you are interested to learn and see more please follow me on instagram www.instragram.com/mathewguido or send me a message about licensing.
 
Mathew Guido

Mathew Guido
