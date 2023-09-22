/branding

Erbert Identity

Ready to make you feel good.





CLIENT Erbert is the first Italian food chain dedicated to healthy eating. With 5 shops located in Milan, the brand is growing fast thanks to its laboratory where more than 100 ready-to-eat meals are prepared everyday. Every dish is a collaboration between chefs and nutritionists; a system that brings healthy, tasty and varied food into everyone’s daily life.





ASSIGNMENT Repositioning Erbert from a supermarket offering healthy and fresh products to a unique new format: a fast food restaurant serving ready-to-eat healthy and affordable food willing to educate and help people become knowledgeable, ready to embrace a varied and balanced eating style. The whole scope of work includes the design of a renewed brand identity that include several touchpoints such as a new logo, typographic ecosystem, product labels, shopping and shipping bags etc.



