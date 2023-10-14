Louis Paquet's profileMichaël Garcia's profileTux Creative House's profile+1
In 2020, TUX introduced the TUX Karma Foundation, aiming to leverage the company's profits to “chip away at world problems – creatively.” The purpose of the website is to showcase the projects the foundation is working on, as well as their team and mission. Our intention was to explore the concept of ripples, as every small action we take has the potential to create significant impacts.





Branding Art Direction: Charlène Sepentzis
Motion: Astrid Tessier
Digital Art Direction: Louis Paquet
Development: Michaël Garcia
Client Partnership: Marie-Laurence Choinière





