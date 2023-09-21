Mid-Autumn Festival Illustration

Celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival with Holt Renfrew
To celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, we created a series of festive illustrations commissioned by Holt Renfrew. The Mid-Autumn Festival, a Chinese harvest fest, holds a special place in our hearts as it centers around the theme of reunion. During this festival, every Chinese family gathers together for a sumptuous dinner, bask in the glow of the moon, and indulge in delicious mooncakes. We have transformed all the cherished memories and impressions of the Mid-Autumn Festival into a captivating series of illustrations. Wishing everyone a joyous Mid-Autumn Festival!
Perhaps the most symbolic tradition of the Mid-Autumn Festival, the mooncake is a delicious treat and reserved for this special occasion. Representing the reunion of family, the cake is cut into equal pieces for each family member to enjoy, bringing loved ones together.
Legend has it that after the mythological Chinese archer Hou Yi saved the world from burning by couraeously shooting down nine suns, he was rewarded with an elixir from heaven. To protect it from a greedy apprentice, Hou Yi’s wife, Chang’e, drank the elixir, but became so light, she floated to the moon. The festival began when Hou Yi prepared a feast every year when the moon is its fullest, hoping to catch a glimpse of his beloved wife’s shadow.
The reunion of family brought together by the festival for a feast is symbolised by the full moon. Ancient poets expressed their love of their home by writing about the moon, and in modern day, the moon is still appreciated and revered on the evening of the Mid-Autumn Festival.
Wishing everyone a joyful Mid-Autumn Festival in 2023! On this harvest festival, we hope that you find success in your endeavors in the areas you are passionate about. We hope you like our illustrations!
Designed and illustrated by Astro Circo Studio
THANKS FOR WATCHING!
Check out more of our fun stuffs