Mid-Autumn Festival Illustration

















Legend has it that after the mythological Chinese archer Hou Yi saved the world from burning by couraeously shooting down nine suns, he was rewarded with an elixir from heaven. To protect it from a greedy apprentice, Hou Yi’s wife, Chang’e, drank the elixir, but became so light, she floated to the moon. The festival began when Hou Yi prepared a feast every year when the moon is its fullest, hoping to catch a glimpse of his beloved wife’s shadow.

